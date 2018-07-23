Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 9:37 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Keeps It Casual For Lunch in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lawrence Keeps It Casual For Lunch in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out for a solo lunch outing!

The 27-year-old actress was spotted while grabbing a bite to eat on Monday (July 23) in Westwood, Calif.

Jennifer looked simple and chic in a black tee paired with vintage jeans. She accessorized with a leather baseball cap and sunglasses.

A few days earlier, Jennifer was spotted getting dinner with friends in NYC.

She was also recently seen out with rumored new boyfriend Cooke Maroney, a NYC-based art gallery director.

