Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 7:17 pm

Katie Holmes & Scott Eastwood Meet For Lunch in Santa Monica

Katie Holmes and Scott Eastwood met up for a beachside lunch!

The 39-year-old actress and 32-year-old actor were spotted leaving Shutters on the Beach hotel after grabbing a bite to eat together on Monday (July 23) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Katie looked chic in all all white outfit, while Scott paired a printed shirt with shorts.

Scott was seen carrying a notebook while leaving the hotel, so it looks like the duo may have been working on a project together.

We can’t wait to see if Katie and Scott are collaborating!
