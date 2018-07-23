Katie Holmes & Scott Eastwood Meet For Lunch in Santa Monica

Katie Holmes and Scott Eastwood met up for a beachside lunch!

The 39-year-old actress and 32-year-old actor were spotted leaving Shutters on the Beach hotel after grabbing a bite to eat together on Monday (July 23) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Katie looked chic in all all white outfit, while Scott paired a printed shirt with shorts.

Scott was seen carrying a notebook while leaving the hotel, so it looks like the duo may have been working on a project together.

We can’t wait to see if Katie and Scott are collaborating!