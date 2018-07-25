Maluma & Girlfriend Natalia Barulich Enjoy a Day at the Beach in Miami!

Maluma and Natalia Barulich are having fun in the sun!

The 24-year-old “El Prestamo” Colombian reggaeton superstar and the 26-year-old model were spotted enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday (July 25) in Miami, Fla.

While Natalia worked on her tan on the sand, Maluma enjoyed a jet ski ride with a friend and took pictures with fans, showing off his hot physique while splashing around shirtless in the water.

Maluma recently revealed that the music video for his latest Shakira collaboration, “Clandestino,” is dropping on Friday (July 27).

