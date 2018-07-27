Top Stories
'Star Wars: Episode IX' Cast Announced - Carrie Fisher Will Be Featured!

Sir Patrick Stewart & Sir Ian McKellen Hold Hands After 'King Lear' Press Night in London!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged!

Chrissy Teigen Bares It All While Nursing Her Newborn!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 9:52 pm

Bode Miller & Wife Morgan Open Up About Daughter's Tragic Passing

Bode Miller & Wife Morgan Open Up About Daughter's Tragic Passing

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan are opening up about their daughter Emeline‘s tragic passing, a little over a month after their loss.

The couple recently sat down for their first interview, sharing a warning for other parents.

“I can attest from firsthand experience now that it’s unbelievable quick and unbelievable sneaky. You’d think it’s be like some weird circumstance or some strange thing, and it’s not. It just happens in the blink of an eye,” Bode explained on the Today show.

Morgan added, “And it is literally – a child under 30 pounds can drown in 30 seconds. And I just keep counting to 30 in my head. That was all I needed.”

“And so it’s one of those things where, as a parent now, when you go to someone else’s house, survey the home to see if it’s a safe place for your child to be,” Morgan continued.

Hear all that they had to say in the video below….
Photos: Instagram
