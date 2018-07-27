Bode Miller & Wife Morgan Open Up About Daughter's Tragic Passing

Bode Miller and his wife Morgan are opening up about their daughter Emeline‘s tragic passing, a little over a month after their loss.

The couple recently sat down for their first interview, sharing a warning for other parents.

“I can attest from firsthand experience now that it’s unbelievable quick and unbelievable sneaky. You’d think it’s be like some weird circumstance or some strange thing, and it’s not. It just happens in the blink of an eye,” Bode explained on the Today show.

Morgan added, “And it is literally – a child under 30 pounds can drown in 30 seconds. And I just keep counting to 30 in my head. That was all I needed.”

“And so it’s one of those things where, as a parent now, when you go to someone else’s house, survey the home to see if it’s a safe place for your child to be,” Morgan continued.

Hear all that they had to say in the video below….