Jason Statham & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Go Out to Dinner With Family in Malibu!

Fri, 27 July 2018 at 9:32 am

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are enjoying a family dinner!

The 51-year-old The Meg actor and the 31-year-old actress and designer were spotted heading out to dinner with family at Nobu on Thursday night (July 26) in Malibu, Calif.

Rosie looked stunning in a high cut emerald silk dress and fur jacket.

Jason stars in the upcoming The Meg as Jonas Taylor. After escaping an attack by what he claims was a 70-foot shark, he must confront his fears to save those trapped in a sunken submersible.

The two were spotted on a date night together in late May in Malibu, Calif.
