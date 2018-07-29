Brian Christopher Lawler Dead - 'Grandmaster Sexay' WWE Champion Dies After Attempting Suicide in Jail at 46

Brian Christopher Lawler, otherwise known as Grandmaster Sexay, has died at the age of 46.

The WWE champion wrestler died on Sunday (July 29) surrounded by family and friends after being placed on life support on Saturday night (July 28) following a suicide attempt via hanging in jail, his mother told TMZ.

He was in jail for DUI and evading the police earlier in July.

Brian is the son of Jerry “The King” Lawler and wrestled in the WWE, most popularly as one-half of the tag team Too Cool alongside Scotty 2 Hotty.

Our thoughts are with Brian‘s loved ones at this difficult time.