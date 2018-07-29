Top Stories
Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron &amp; Lauren Paul

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 5:37 pm

Brian Christopher Lawler Dead - 'Grandmaster Sexay' WWE Champion Dies After Attempting Suicide in Jail at 46

Brian Christopher Lawler, otherwise known as Grandmaster Sexay, has died at the age of 46.

The WWE champion wrestler died on Sunday (July 29) surrounded by family and friends after being placed on life support on Saturday night (July 28) following a suicide attempt via hanging in jail, his mother told TMZ.

He was in jail for DUI and evading the police earlier in July.

Brian is the son of Jerry “The King” Lawler and wrestled in the WWE, most popularly as one-half of the tag team Too Cool alongside Scotty 2 Hotty.

Our thoughts are with Brian‘s loved ones at this difficult time.
