Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Sun, 29 July 2018 at 12:49 pm

Luann de Lesseps Gives Update After Rehab Stay: 'I'm Doing Great'

Luann de Lesseps is providing an update after heading back to rehab for another stay.

If you missed it, in mid-July, the 53-year-old reality star was confirmed to be back in rehab after a previous stay a few months prior.

Luann posted on her Instagram account to update her fans and let them know she’ll be returning to her cabaret to perform two locations in August.

“Thank you so much for all of your support. I wanted you to know I’m doing great, & I hope you’ll come and see me on Aug 4th in Long Island @theparamountny or Aug 24th in Atlantic City @borgataac Looking forward to being back on stage!!!,” she posted.
Photos: Getty
Getty
