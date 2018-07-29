Michael B. Jordan Hosts Lupus Charity Event in Hollywood!
Michael B. Jordan is all smiles as he and mom Donna as they arrive at the second annual Lupus LA’s MBJAM on Saturday afternoon (July 28) at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood.
The 31-year-old actor – whose mom has Lupus – hosted the event to help raise money and awareness for the organization.
Other stars at the event included Master of None‘s Lena Waithe, A Wrinkle in Time‘s Storm Reid, along with Mario Lopez and his whole family – including wife Courtney Mazza, daughter Gia, 7, and son Dominic, 4.
