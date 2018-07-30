Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 1:47 pm

Julianne Hough Celebrates Sister's Bachelorette at 'Magic Mike Live' in Las Vegas!

Julianne Hough Celebrates Sister's Bachelorette at 'Magic Mike Live' in Las Vegas!

Julianne Hough is all smiles as she poses backstage with the dancers of Magic Mike LIVE inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday (July 27) in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old former Dancing with the Stars judge was in attendance in celebration of her sister’s bachelorette party, she sang along to the production’s hottest hits and marveled at the intricate choreography from VIP seats in the club-inspired showroom.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough

After the performance, Julianne and her friends met the cast backstage where they mingled with the dancers and enthusiastically posed for photos.

Julianne is back to blonde after spending some time as a red head.
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne hough celebrates sisters bachelorette at magic mike live in las vegas 01
julianne hough celebrates sisters bachelorette at magic mike live in las vegas 02
julianne hough celebrates sisters bachelorette at magic mike live in las vegas 03

Photos: Courtesy of MAGIC MIKE LIVE LAS VEGAS
Posted to: Julianne Hough

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr