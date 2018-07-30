Julianne Hough Celebrates Sister's Bachelorette at 'Magic Mike Live' in Las Vegas!

Julianne Hough is all smiles as she poses backstage with the dancers of Magic Mike LIVE inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday (July 27) in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old former Dancing with the Stars judge was in attendance in celebration of her sister’s bachelorette party, she sang along to the production’s hottest hits and marveled at the intricate choreography from VIP seats in the club-inspired showroom.

After the performance, Julianne and her friends met the cast backstage where they mingled with the dancers and enthusiastically posed for photos.

Julianne is back to blonde after spending some time as a red head.