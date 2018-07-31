Top Stories
Chloe Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her 'Hater' Gift From Kim Kardashian

Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Tue, 31 July 2018 at 10:38 am

Colton Haynes Got the Worst Sunburn & Shared a Shirtless Selfie for You to See

Colton Haynes got a terrible sunburn and shared a shirtless selfie for his fans to see.

The 30-year-old Arrow actor posted the selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Omg don’t you guys just love Winter?”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colton Haynes

Fans quickly began commenting about the crazy sunburn, writing things like, “probably the worst sunburn my eyes have seen,” “I feel the pain by just looking at this pic,” and “wtf.”

If you missed it, Colton and his estranged husband Jeff Leatham were seen together after filing for divorce.

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

