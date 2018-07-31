Colton Haynes Got the Worst Sunburn & Shared a Shirtless Selfie for You to See

Colton Haynes got a terrible sunburn and shared a shirtless selfie for his fans to see.

The 30-year-old Arrow actor posted the selfie on Instagram with the caption, “Omg don’t you guys just love Winter?”

Fans quickly began commenting about the crazy sunburn, writing things like, “probably the worst sunburn my eyes have seen,” “I feel the pain by just looking at this pic,” and “wtf.”

