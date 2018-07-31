Top Stories
Tue, 31 July 2018 at 6:55 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Relaxes On a Yacht with Girlfriend Camila Morrone & Her Mom

Leonardo DiCaprio Relaxes On a Yacht with Girlfriend Camila Morrone & Her Mom

Leonardo DiCaprio spends time on a yacht with his girlfriend Camila Morrone on Tuesday afternoon (July 31) in Antibes, France.

The 43-year-old actor and the 21-year-old model were seen hanging out with her mom Lucila Sola on the luxury boat. Later in the day, they were spotted heading to shore for dinner.

Leo is currently on a break from filming his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He was spotted on set just a few days ago in full costume.

60+ pictures inside of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone on a yacht…

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lucila Sola

