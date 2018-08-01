Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rumors

Alex Rodriguez is setting the record straight on rumors that he’s engaged to Jennifer Lopez after she was seen sporting a large ring!

“I did give her that ring. I gave her that ring probably about four or five months ago. So I got her that ring. She loved it and look how beautiful she looks,” Alex said on the Today show on Wednesday (August 1).

“Of course it has a significance,” he continued. “[But] no, we’re not engaged. We’re not engaged.”

“We’re in our 40s. We’re both from New York. We both come from Latino backgrounds. Both have two kids. We’ve both been through a lot and can really appreciate each other for the good and the challenges,” he added.