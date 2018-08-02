Drake Drops 'In My Feelings' Video with La La Anthony as Kiki

Drake has dropped the music video for his new song “In My Feelings,” which went viral this month thanks to a dance challenge on social media!

The video starts off with Drake arriving at the home of Kiki, who is played by La La Anthony. He throws a rock at her window and confesses his love for her and then her mom, played by Phylicia Rashad, shows up and tells him to leave.

At the end of the song, Drake wakes up from a dream and tells his friend that he had a dream in which he made a song about some girl and a kid did a dance to it and then the world did the dance and Will Smith was there.

Drake then finds out he’s on a movie set and the kid from his dream is the PA on set!