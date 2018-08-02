Top Stories
Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Friend Rick Genest to Suicide

Madonna Explains Why She Left America &amp; Moved to Portugal

Madonna Explains Why She Left America & Moved to Portugal

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Jamie Dornan Opens Up About His Mother's Death From Pancreatic Cancer

Thu, 02 August 2018 at 11:49 pm

Drake Drops 'In My Feelings' Video with La La Anthony as Kiki

Drake Drops 'In My Feelings' Video with La La Anthony as Kiki

Drake has dropped the music video for his new song “In My Feelings,” which went viral this month thanks to a dance challenge on social media!

The video starts off with Drake arriving at the home of Kiki, who is played by La La Anthony. He throws a rock at her window and confesses his love for her and then her mom, played by Phylicia Rashad, shows up and tells him to leave.

At the end of the song, Drake wakes up from a dream and tells his friend that he had a dream in which he made a song about some girl and a kid did a dance to it and then the world did the dance and Will Smith was there.

Drake then finds out he’s on a movie set and the kid from his dream is the PA on set!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Drake, La La Anthony, Music, Music Video, Phylicia Rashad, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bristol Palin confirms she's single - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul gives Martha Stewart a lesson on tucking - TooFab
  • Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in an eco-friendly shoe line - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Joey King's new movie - Just Jared Jr