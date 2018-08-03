Top Stories
Elle Fanning &amp; Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Elle Fanning & Max Minghella Flaunt PDA in London!

Hayden Panettiere &amp; Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Hayden Panettiere & Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Split After 9 Years Together

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Gisele Bundchen Gives Tom Brady a Big Kiss at Football Practice on His 41st Birthday!

Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Britney Spears Is Battling Her Ex-Husband in Court Again

Fri, 03 August 2018 at 9:29 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Couple Up in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Couple Up in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone are continuing their vacation!

The 43-year-old actor and the 21-year-old model were spotted coupling up for a stroll on Friday afternoon (August 3) in Positano, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Morrone

While Leo tried to be incognito in a grey sweatshirt, Camila looked cute in a yellow sundress.

Leo and Camila have been vacationing while Leo has some downtime from filming his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Earlier in the week, the couple was spotted enjoying each other’s company on a yacht off the coast of Antibes, France.

It looks like the perfect summer vacation!
Just Jared on Facebook
leonardo dicaprio girlfriend camila couple up vacation 01
leonardo dicaprio girlfriend camila couple up vacation 02
leonardo dicaprio girlfriend camila couple up vacation 03
leonardo dicaprio girlfriend camila couple up vacation 04
leonardo dicaprio girlfriend camila couple up vacation 05
leonardo dicaprio girlfriend camila couple up vacation 06
leonardo dicaprio girlfriend camila couple up vacation 07
leonardo dicaprio girlfriend camila couple up vacation 08

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The sexual assault claims made against Nick Carter are being reviewed by the DA's office - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch gives a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of Riverdale season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel thinks former friend Carole Radziwill was fired from RHONY - TooFab
  • Omarosa claims President Trump is suffering "mental decline" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Riley Voelkel's new role - Just Jared Jr