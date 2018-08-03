Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Couple Up in Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone are continuing their vacation!

The 43-year-old actor and the 21-year-old model were spotted coupling up for a stroll on Friday afternoon (August 3) in Positano, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Morrone

While Leo tried to be incognito in a grey sweatshirt, Camila looked cute in a yellow sundress.

Leo and Camila have been vacationing while Leo has some downtime from filming his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Earlier in the week, the couple was spotted enjoying each other’s company on a yacht off the coast of Antibes, France.

It looks like the perfect summer vacation!