Tim Allen Addresses Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweets, Says 'That’s Not the Rosie I Know'

Tim Allen is standing by his friend Roseanne Barr.

While attending FOX’s 2018 TCA Press Tour on Thursday night (August 2), the 65-year-old actor address the 65-year-old disgraced actress’ racist tweets and her firing from ABC.

“I go away back with Rosie and that’s not the Rosie I know,” Tim said. “She was the most diverse and tolerant woman I’ve ever known for a long time. Whatever got in her head, isn’t the Roseanne I know.”

Tim‘s show Last Man Standing was axed by ABC after six seasons and was picked up for a seventh season by FOX.

“It’s a very icy time. I’m a veteran comedian for 38 years and I’ve never seen it, like Lenny Bruce said at the Purple Onion, ‘We’ve gone backwards.’ There are things you can’t say. There are things you shouldn’t say,” Tim continued. “Who makes up these rules? And as a stand-up comic, it’s a dangerous position to be in because I like pushing buttons. It’s unfortunate.”

The Roseanne reboot was cancelled by ABC after Roseanne‘s racist tweets.

“I’ve worked for ABC for years…I don’t really believe it was a political decision,” Tim added. “I think it was a financial decision…I thought it was done very poorly, that’s my point of view. I was heartbroken.”