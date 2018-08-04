Lance Bass' Offer to Buy Brady Bunch House Has Been 'Accepted'!
It looks like the Brady Bunch house has a new owner!
Lance Bass took to Twitter on Friday afternoon (August 3) to announce that his offer has been “accepted” to buy the house.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lance Bass
“Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project!” the 39-year-old NSYNC star tweeted.
The property – which exterior was used as the backdrop for the family’s house on the iconic comedy series – was listed on Zillow back in July for $1.89 million. The property’s realtor Ernie Carswell confirmed the house had entered escrow, but didn’t reveal the buyer’s identity.
Lance married husband Michael Turchin in 2014.
Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project!
— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 3, 2018