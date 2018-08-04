Lance Bass' Offer to Buy Brady Bunch House Has Been 'Accepted'!

It looks like the Brady Bunch house has a new owner!

Lance Bass took to Twitter on Friday afternoon (August 3) to announce that his offer has been “accepted” to buy the house.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lance Bass

“Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project!” the 39-year-old NSYNC star tweeted.

The property – which exterior was used as the backdrop for the family’s house on the iconic comedy series – was listed on Zillow back in July for $1.89 million. The property’s realtor Ernie Carswell confirmed the house had entered escrow, but didn’t reveal the buyer’s identity.

Lance married husband Michael Turchin in 2014.