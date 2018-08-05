Cardi B Hangs Out With Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian!

Cardi B is keeping up with the Kardashians!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper hung out with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian on Saturday (August 5), and she shared a cute selfie on social media.

“Im officially apart of the rich people club!! I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!” Cardi wrote.

“Late night shenanigans at home with @iamcardib @kimkardashian #love #friendship #family,” Kris wrote on her own post of the picture.

