Demi Lovato Posts Heartfelt Note After Reported Overdose: 'I Want to Thank God For Keeping Me Alive'

Malia Obama &amp; Boyfriend Rory Farquharson Enjoy a Date Night at the Theatre!

Rick Genest's Death May Not Have Been a Suicide

Sun, 05 August 2018 at 7:12 pm

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Tops Box Office Second Week In a Row, 'Christopher Robin' Debuts at No. 2

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Tops Box Office Second Week In a Row, 'Christopher Robin' Debuts at No. 2

Mission: Impossible Fallout stays on top for the second week in a row!

The sixth film in the franchise, starring Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, and more, raked in another $35 million for it’s second week in theaters.

The Ewan McGregor-led Christopher Robin came in at number two for it’s debut weekend with $25 million. This is the second time this year a Disney film has not debuted at number one - A Wrinkle In Time came in second to Black Panther in March.

Coming in third place was Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon‘s new film The Spy Who Dumped Me. The action comedy flick brought in $12.3 million for it’s first weekend.

Rounding out the top five were Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which brought in an additional $9.1 million, and Equalizer 2, at $8.8 million.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??
