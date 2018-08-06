Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Discuss His Controversial Instagram Likes on 'Bachelorette' Finale

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the season finale of The Bachelorette!

During the reunion part of the finale of The Bachelorette, Garrett Yrigoyen and his new fiancee Becca Kufrin addressed the controversial posts that he liked on Instagram before he went on the show.

“I put out an apology. I didn’t mean to offend anyone. I apologize for that still. I’m very sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings or do anything like that,” Garrett said. “I stand by everything I posted in my apology and I’m just trying to grow as a person and be a better person on a daily basis. She’s helping me through everything. We’ve been honest and open and transparent with one another since the beginning and when all that came out, we attacked it because I feel like, when I was liking things, it was going against what she stands for. And that made it really hard on us as a couple. We got through that and we’re growing, we’re progressing, and we’re moving forward.”

Click inside to read what Becca had to say…

“There have been struggles and that was a major thing that we had to talk about early on in our relationship,” Becca added. “I luckily got to know him for who he is. On the show, we don’t have phones, we don’t have social media, so I got to see who he is, his heart and his soul.”

Becca added, “That Instagram situation, I don’t condone that and I know he stands by his apology and he feels so bad for everyone that he did offend and he didn’t mean it but I just want to move forward and to learn and to grow and to continue to educate ourselves. That’s all you can ask for in another person, is that someone who recognizes that they make a mistake and do something wrong and want to learn and grow from it. And that’s what he showed me.”

Garrett said he was worried that he could lose Becca over the situation, but she knew who he was as a person and that he’s a better person than he presented on social media.