Top Stories
Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Who Won 'The Bachelorette' 2018? Becca Kufrin Chooses [Spoiler]!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Flaunt PDA at the Beach in Italy!

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

The Next 'Bachelor' for 2019 - Who Will It Be? Top Picks Are...

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Realtor Responds After Lance Bass Loses 'Brady Bunch' House Bid

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 11:01 pm

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Discuss His Controversial Instagram Likes on 'Bachelorette' Finale

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Discuss His Controversial Instagram Likes on 'Bachelorette' Finale

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the season finale of The Bachelorette!

During the reunion part of the finale of The Bachelorette, Garrett Yrigoyen and his new fiancee Becca Kufrin addressed the controversial posts that he liked on Instagram before he went on the show.

“I put out an apology. I didn’t mean to offend anyone. I apologize for that still. I’m very sorry. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings or do anything like that,” Garrett said. “I stand by everything I posted in my apology and I’m just trying to grow as a person and be a better person on a daily basis. She’s helping me through everything. We’ve been honest and open and transparent with one another since the beginning and when all that came out, we attacked it because I feel like, when I was liking things, it was going against what she stands for. And that made it really hard on us as a couple. We got through that and we’re growing, we’re progressing, and we’re moving forward.”

Click inside to read what Becca had to say…

“There have been struggles and that was a major thing that we had to talk about early on in our relationship,” Becca added. “I luckily got to know him for who he is. On the show, we don’t have phones, we don’t have social media, so I got to see who he is, his heart and his soul.”

Becca added, “That Instagram situation, I don’t condone that and I know he stands by his apology and he feels so bad for everyone that he did offend and he didn’t mean it but I just want to move forward and to learn and to grow and to continue to educate ourselves. That’s all you can ask for in another person, is that someone who recognizes that they make a mistake and do something wrong and want to learn and grow from it. And that’s what he showed me.”

Garrett said he was worried that he could lose Becca over the situation, but she knew who he was as a person and that he’s a better person than he presented on social media.
Just Jared on Facebook
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 01
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 02
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 03
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 04
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 05
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 06
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 07
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 08
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 09
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 10
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 11
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 12
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 13
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 14
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 15
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 16
becca kufrin garrett yrigoyen bachelorette likes 17

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen, The Bachelorette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are in no rush to get married - TMZ
  • Shawn Mendes got a reputation Tour makeover - Just Jared Jr
  • Sacha Baron Cohen pulls off an insane prank on Trump supporters - TooFab
  • The Americans win big at TV Critics Award - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Victoria Justice & Reeve Carney are still going strong - Just Jared Jr