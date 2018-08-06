MoviePass Makes a Major Change to Subscription Plan

MoviePass is cutting it short.

While the movie service will no longer move forward with the proposed plan of a price hike – keeping the subscription at its monthly rate of $9.95 – the company revealed that subscribers can see a maximum of three movies per month.

“Beginning August 15, 2018, MoviePass subscribers will transition to the new plan upon their renewal, which gives subscribers up to three movies a month for $9.95, and up to a $5.00 discount for any additional movie tickets,” their parent company announced on Monday (August 6).

“We have heard our MoviePass community and we will not be raising prices to $14.95 a month,” they added.

“One year and 3 million plus members later, it has become clear that a small number — only 15 percent — of the subscriber base has been stressing the system.”

The move comes after the recent crumbling of MoviePass’ parent company’s stock prices and service outages and the inability for users to buy tickets to some big studio movies.