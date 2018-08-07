Alicia Silverstone Says She 'Took So Many Costumes Home' from 'Clueless'

Alicia Silverstone hit Seth Meyers couch on Late Night on Monday (August 6) and talked all about playing a ’70s housewife in American Woman and taking costumes from the set of her hit classic Clueless.

“I did this on Clueless, I took so many costumes home,” the 41-year-old actress told Seth. “But you know, the knee highs with the Mary Jane in normal world doesn’t really quite work.”

Alicia also dished about the challenge of playing Cher in Clueless and it’s surprise longevity.

“No, not at all. I just loved the part, she was very different than me,” Alicia said. “At that time I had a pair of jeans and a green t-shirt that I would wore at like every audition I went on, It was like the only thing I ever wore. I didn’t have any fashion sense at all. This was a very different person for me, this materialistic girl. I didn’t think I was funny so I just thought this was a challenge and it turned out to be quite successful.”



Alicia Silverstone Took Costumes from the Set of Clueless



Alicia Silverstone Had No Idea Clueless Would Become So Successful