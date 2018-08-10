Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian Arrive at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party!

The Kardashians have arrived!

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian along with Kendall Jenner arrived together at younger sister Kylie‘s 21st birthday party on Thursday night (August 9) at Delilah restaurant/club in West Hollywood, Calif.

Arriving separately was Kim Kardashian who showed off her curves in a skin-tight bright pink latex dress.

Also stepping out for the birthday dinner was Kylie‘s mom Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble along with Kourtney‘s ex boyfriend Scott Disick and Kendall‘s ex Blake Griffin.

ICYMI, Kylie debuted her bold new look ahead of her birthday!

