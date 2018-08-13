Bethenny Frankel Breaks Her Silence on Ex Dennis Shields' Death

Bethenny Frankel has broken her silence on the death of her on again/off again boyfriend Dennis Shields, who passed away from an apparent overdose last week.

The 47-year-old reality star took to Instagram to post a photo of Dennis and her dog Cookie (who passed away back in October), and wrote, “Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever.”

If you don’t know, Dennis and the Real Housewives of New York City star met nearly 30 years ago, but their romance did not begin until 2016.

Our continued thoughts go out to Dennis‘ loved ones during this time.