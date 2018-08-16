Amandla Stenberg & More Stars Hold Up Signs for Hope for 'Harper's Bazaar'

Amandla Stenberg is making a statement!

The 19-year-old The Hate U Give star, along with Freida Pinto, Halima Aden and Andie MacDowell, hold “Signs For Hope” in Harper Bazaar‘s September 2018 issue, out now.

Here’s what they had to say…

Amandla on the unique insight into the current national debate about gun control after starring in The Hate U Give: “We must continue to engage with these personal narratives. Empathy will drive us toward change.”

Freida on using her voice for change and empowerment of girls: “In so many parts of the world, the cycle of misogyny continues to undermine the crucial role that women play in building a community, a country, and an economy. Knowledge is power, and if you give me a platform I will use it.”

Halima, who was born in Kakuma, a refugee camp in northwestern Kenya, on advocating or children around the world: “When I was growing up, I often didn’t know where my next meal was coming from. A child in need knows no politics. It is my responsibility and moral duty to be a voice for those who can’t be heard.”

