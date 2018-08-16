Teyana Taylor Removes Jeremih From Joint Tour & Will Continue on as Her Own Solo Tour!

Teyana Taylor is going it solo.

Following the 27-year-old K.T.S.E. entertainer’s earlier announcement that she would be dropping out of the Later That Night Tour with Jeremih, Teyana revealed on Thursday (August 16) that the tour will now continue on as a solo tour instead, called KTSE On Alse VII. She’ll also be keeping her special guest Dani Leigh on the road.

“#LaterThatNightTour will now be the #KTSEOnAlseVII TOUR. Toronto will be rescheduled for later this week & All other dates will remain the same. I will also keep @DaniLeigh on as my special guest ❤️ I promised y’all I would work it out regardless.✊🏾#womenempowerment #LevelUp,” she announced on Twitter.

One day before, Teyana called out her former tour partner.

“Lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selish, lame ass n–a! Don’t ever try to play me Petunia! They come to see me then 80% of the room leave after MY SET! work my ass off every city, every night! You’ve done nothing this whole tour but act like a DIVA in ya princess chair,” she tweeted at Jeremih. Jeremih has not yet responded to the news.

See the tweets below.