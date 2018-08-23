Top Stories
Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 12:03 pm

Ariana Grande Throws Some Shade at Travis Scott Amid Nicki Minaj's Feud

Ariana Grande threw some shade at Travis Scott and proves she’s totally team Nicki Minaj!

While at a Sweetener listening session with fans on Wednesday (August 22) in Chicago, Illinois, Scooter Braun took the stage to proclaim that she would “100%” land the number one album.

Ariana quickly retorted, “We got three days left. You don’t know what Travis could pull!” (you can watch a video of the moment here).

If you don’t know, Nicki has been shading Travis Scott (and Kylie Jenner) for days over his album sales, which are linked to his tour ticket sales via bundles.
