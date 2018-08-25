Gemma Chan Purposefully Wore Asian Designers for 'Crazy Rich Asians' Press Tour

Gemma Chan is one of the breakout stars of the smash hit movie Crazy Rich Asians and she’s opening up about her decision to only wear clothes by Asian designers on the press tour.

The actress plays Astrid in the rom-com and is the most stylish character in the film.

“I think we are all becoming more aware that the greater platform you have the more responsibility you have, but it just isn’t about speaking about designers it is about speaking up when we see disparity or a problem,” Gemma told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even then, I’ve worried ‘who am I to speak for a whole community or people; I’m just one person or one voice.’ But with newfound awareness, I do think there is some kind of responsibility.”

Gemma wore an Oscar de la Renta dress designed by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia at the L.A. premiere and she wore an Adeam dress to The IMDb Show. She also wore Oscar de la Renta to the Philly premiere, as pictured in the gallery.

“When I was a little girl, I wondered if I would be seen as less British if I embraced my Chinese heritage. And when you don’t feel you have been established and you haven’t proven yourself, you worry about being pigeonholed,” Gemma said. “But now I feel proud to celebrate my heritage…The more films we have, the more diversity we have, that’s less of an issue.”