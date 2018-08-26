Top Stories
Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary held a reveal party to find out the sex of their upcoming baby!

April and Robin just announced that they were expecting their second child together, and held a big dinner at Catch LA to make the announcement.

April documented the dinner on her Instagram Story, and the reveal came when they cut into a cake. As the couple cut into the cake, pink-colored confection oozed out, indicating they’re having another baby girl!

The couple are also parents to a 6-month-old daughter named Mia.

See photos from the reveal in the gallery…
