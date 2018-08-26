Serena Williams Jumps Rope with Kids at Arthur Ashe Kids' Day!

Serena Williams looks like she’s having a blast at the 2018 Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Saturday (August 25) in New York City.

The 36-year-old tennis star jumped rope with some kids while having fun ahead of the US Open, which kicks off tomorrow.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit the USTA Foundation which helps fund the National Junior Tennis & Learning Network.

