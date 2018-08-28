Armie Hammer Celebrates Birthday in Emirates Suite at the US Open!

Armie Hammer is celebrating his 32nd birthday (August 28) in style!

The Call Me By Your Name star kept it cool in a pair of shades while enjoying court side views and decadent meals from the Emirates Suite at the 2018 US Open in the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday (August 27) in New York City.

Armie was accompanied by a group of friends and his wife Elizabeth Chambers, as well as Danielle Brooks, Carson Kressley, models Danielle Harrinton and Elizabeth Turner, and Gladys Knight.

