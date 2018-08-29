Top Stories
Serena Williams Reveals Why She Won't Be Celebrating Daughter Alexis Olympia's First Birthday

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Katharine McPhee Delivers the Most Epic Shade That'll Bring You All the Way Back to 2006

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Cate Blanchett Urges More Support for Rohingya Muslims at UN Security Council - Watch Here!

Cate Blanchett sits down to passionately speak at the UN Security Council on the Situation in Myanmar United Nations on Tuesday (August 28) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actress, who is a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. refugee agency, revealed that nothing prepared her for “the extent and depth of suffering” she saw when she visited camps in Bangladesh for Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar’s military.

Cate said she heard “gut-wrenching accounts” of torture, rape, people seeing loved ones killed before their eyes, and children thrown into fire and burned alive.

“I am a mother, and I saw my children in the eyes of every single refugee child I met. I saw myself in every parent. How can any mother endure seeing her child thrown into a fire?,” Cate questioned. “Their experiences will never leave me.”


