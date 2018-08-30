Aretha Franklin's Memorial Tribute Concert Live Stream Video - Watch Here

Aretha Franklin‘s Thursday memorial tribute service is going to be starting in just a few hours, and we have the live stream here for you to watch.

Today, dozens of entertainers will gather to honor the life of the Queen of Soul at Chene Park Amphitheater in downtown Detroit, Michigan.

The event is being called “A People’s Tribute to the Queen.” It’s set to kick off officially at 6pm ET, but the live stream will start at 5:30pm ET.

Tomorrow, Aretha will be laid to rest in a private funeral, where more will perform tributes.

Aretha passed away at the age of 76 after battling pancreatic cancer.