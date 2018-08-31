Ewan McGregor's Daughter Speaks Out After Calling Mary Elizabeth Winstead 'Trash'

Ewan McGregor daughter is speaking out about her parent’s divorce after calling Ewan‘s new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead “trash.”

“It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset. There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with – not to make excuses or anything – but…it wasn’t my finest moment,” Clara told The Times.

She added, “I kept being tagged in this photograph and I was seeing negative things about my mom. I said how I felt and I didn’t want to apologize for it. It wasn’t the right way to go about things, but it’s a hard thing to wrap your head around when you feel you had this idea of what the family unit is and then to have that shift. It’s very weird.”

“It was incredibly surprising to me that they had gone out in public. The picture surfaced on my little sister’s birthday, but my dad didn’t know it was going to come out. He didn’t want us to see that, but, you know, there were paparazzi following them around,” Clara continued.

Despite not wanting to be involved in her father’s new relationship, Clara says the duo are “still very close.”

“I love him and I always will. The relationship’s not going to end because of this. We are incredibly close, and despite me strongly disagreeing with how he’s gone about things, I’ll always love him. I hope he’s happy, you know?” Clara concluded.

Clara says the breakup has also “definitely brought all the women in my family much closer.”

“We have this incredible support system. It’s always been clear, and always will be, that I have my mom’s back in this—fully. Not only as a daughter, but as a woman…You have to move forward,” Clara added.