Sun, 02 September 2018 at 3:15 pm
Rae Sremmurd's Home Invaded by Armed Robbers
- The home where hip-hip duo Rae Sremmurd has been staying was robbed and one person was injured – TMZ
- This popular young music star was hospitalized for a broken leg – Just Jared Jr
- Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill are twinning on their press tour – Lainey Gossip
- One of the Vanderpump Rules stars got engaged – TooFab
- Here are the box office results for the weekend – The Hollywood Reporter
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Rae Sremmurd
