Top Stories
Dominic Cooper &amp; Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Stephen Amell Bares Hot Body During a Wrestling Match!

Stephen Amell Bares Hot Body During a Wrestling Match!

Sandra Bullock &amp; Boyfriend Bryan Randall Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

Sandra Bullock & Boyfriend Bryan Randall Spotted in Rare Public Appearance

Offset Gets His &amp; Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 3:15 pm

Rae Sremmurd's Home Invaded by Armed Robbers

Rae Sremmurd's Home Invaded by Armed Robbers
  • The home where hip-hip duo Rae Sremmurd has been staying was robbed and one person was injured – TMZ
  • This popular young music star was hospitalized for a broken leg – Just Jared Jr
  • Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill are twinning on their press tour – Lainey Gossip
  • One of the Vanderpump Rules stars got engaged – TooFab
  • Here are the box office results for the weekend – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Rae Sremmurd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr