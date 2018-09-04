Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 8:15 am

Colton Underwood Named 'The Bachelor' for 2019 Season!

Bachelor Nation’s Colton Underwood has just been revealed as the next Bachelor!

The 26-year-old former NFL player was revealed as the choice moments ago on Good Morning America.

If you don’t know, Colton previously appeared on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette. He later appeared on this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.

In last night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Colton broke up with Tia Booth, who was totally blindsided by his decision.

Colton made headlines back during Becca’s season of The Bachelorette when he revealed he was a virgin.

The Bachelor’s new season is expected to debut in early 2019.
Photos: ABC
  • Munoz Munoz

    Bad choice. Def not watching this season AT ALL.