Tue, 04 September 2018 at 12:55 pm

Felicity Jones Reveals Why She Wanted to Play Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 'On the Basis of Sex'

Felicity Jones Reveals Why She Wanted to Play Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 'On the Basis of Sex'

Felicity Jones is on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s October 2018 issue, on newsstands nationally on September 11

Here’s what the 34-year-old actress had to share with the mag…

On why she wanted to play Ruth Bader Ginsburg in On the Basis of Sex: “What was so important to me was to play a female genius.”

On turning 35 soon: “It’s fantastic to feel like you’re in your stride and in your profession, and to be able to enjoy it. You’ve had so long trying to get there, and the next challenge is to then take pride in it, own up to it. To accept that it’s O.K. to feel proud of yourself.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on her reaction to Felicity playing the role: “Felicity Jones speaks the Queen’s English, yet in the film, she managed to sound very much like me, a girl born and bred in Brooklyn, NYC.”

For more from Felicity, visit VanityFair.com.
felicity jones vanity fair 01

Credit: Mark Seliger exclusively for Vanity Fair
