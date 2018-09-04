Top Stories
Tue, 04 September 2018 at 7:14 pm

Hailey Baldwin Opens Tommy Hilfiger Show in Shanghai!

Hailey Baldwin Opens Tommy Hilfiger Show in Shanghai!

Hailey Baldwin poses with designer Tommy Hilfiger, model Maggie Jiang, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and model Winnie Harlow while attending Tommy Hilfiger’s TOMMYNOW ICONS fashion show on Tuesday (September 4) in Shanghai, China.

The event showcased the first TommyXLewis collection, Lewis‘ collaboration with the brand, as well as the new TOMMY ICONS women’s capsule and the Hilfiger Collection.

The fashion show was live streamed online and all the clothes seen on the runway were immediately shoppable online.

Hailey opened the show and more models walking included Joan Smalls and Lucky Blue Smith. Actor Diego Boneta was in the front row.

You might notice that Hailey is wearing her engagement ring on the runway!
Photos: Tommy Hilfiger
