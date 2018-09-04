Issa Rae on Staying True to Herself: 'All I Know Is Who I Am'

Issa Rae is on the cover of Glamour magazine’s new issue.

Here’s what the Insecure star had to share with the mag…

On Michelle Obama telling her she watches Insecure: “I was like, ‘You really watch it?’ She was like, ‘Yes. Sasha and Malia put me on to it.’…It bums me out that I will never have that feeling again of the First Family f*cking with us so hard and getting us. If Melania said that to me, I would be like, ‘Well, I guess it’s canceled. We’re not making this show. It’s not ours anymore.’”

On the backlash to her upcoming show, Him or Her, about the dating life of a bisexual black male comedian: “[Being queer] is the experience of lots of black men, and it’s like, ‘Why would you try to prevent that story from being told? Who are you to tell him that his story isn’t valid.”

On being herself: “All I know is who I am. At the end of the day, all I know is my intentions, and no matter what you take out of context, no matter what pictures you post, I know that I am aligned with. I know what my truth is.”

For more from Issa, visit Glamour.com.