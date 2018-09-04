Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 2:50 pm

Issa Rae on Staying True to Herself: 'All I Know Is Who I Am'

Issa Rae on Staying True to Herself: 'All I Know Is Who I Am'

Issa Rae is on the cover of Glamour magazine’s new issue.

Here’s what the Insecure star had to share with the mag…

On Michelle Obama telling her she watches Insecure: “I was like, ‘You really watch it?’ She was like, ‘Yes. Sasha and Malia put me on to it.’…It bums me out that I will never have that feeling again of the First Family f*cking with us so hard and getting us. If Melania said that to me, I would be like, ‘Well, I guess it’s canceled. We’re not making this show. It’s not ours anymore.’”

On the backlash to her upcoming show, Him or Her, about the dating life of a bisexual black male comedian: “[Being queer] is the experience of lots of black men, and it’s like, ‘Why would you try to prevent that story from being told? Who are you to tell him that his story isn’t valid.”

On being herself: “All I know is who I am. At the end of the day, all I know is my intentions, and no matter what you take out of context, no matter what pictures you post, I know that I am aligned with. I know what my truth is.”

For more from Issa, visit Glamour.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
issa rae glamour 01
issa rae glamour 02

Credit: Petra Collins
Posted to: Issa Rae, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr