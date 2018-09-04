Top Stories
Tue, 04 September 2018 at 3:44 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Return to the U.S. Open With Kevin & Danielle Jonas!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Return to the U.S. Open With Kevin & Danielle Jonas!

The U.S. Open is also a Jonas Brothers family affair!

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas all attended the eighth day of the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Monday (September 3) at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

The superstar couples watched the Maria Sharapova match against Carla Suarez Navarro.

The four also watched the John Millman versus Roger Federer match during the eighth day of the Open.

Joe and Sophie packed on the PDA while attending a few days earlier together.
Photos: INSTARimages.com, BACKGRID
Posted to: Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Sophie Turner

