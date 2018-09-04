Natalie Portman, Stacy Martin & Raffey Cassidy Attend 'Vox Lux' Premiere at Venice Film Festival 2018!

Natalie Portman, Stacy Martin and Raffey Cassidy are looking glamorous on the red carpet at the premiere of their new movie Vox Lux during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Tuesday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The three co-stars posed with director Brady Corbet on the red carpet at the event.

At one point, the cast helped Raffey with her shoes on the red carpet!

The upcoming musical drama is about an unusual set of circumstances which brings unexpected success to a pop star.