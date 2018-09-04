Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Apparent Overdose

Selena Gomez is on the cover of Elle magazine’s October 2018 issue, on newsstands September 25.

Here’s what the 26-year-old entertainer and actress had to share with the mag…

On supporting Demi Lovato after her overdose: “All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I…I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So…it’s…that’s what I’ll say.”

On turning 26: “It’s peaceful. It’s weird. The moment I turned 26, I felt 26. Right now, I feel very sure of where I am. I don’t feel erratic or emotionally unstable. Or like I can’t handle my emotions, like I used to. It’s kind of understanding myself a little more. By all means I don’t have myself figured out. But it feels good.”

On the meaning behind ‘Flawless,’ a song on her upcoming album: “Meaning through all your imperfections, you’re flawless. You’re not striving. It’s me encouraging a younger version of myself. Even when you’re imperfect, even when you’re feeling worthless, you are flawless. It’s a song I’m going to sing for the rest of my life.”

On volunteering for A21, the global anti–human-trafficking nonprofit: “I wasn’t going to immediately start discussing it. It’s out of my comfort zone. I needed to be fully immersed in it. What a great thing another celebrity is doing.…That’s not why I want to talk about it. I can’t be silent about this.”

For more from Selena, visit Elle.com.