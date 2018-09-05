Rebecca Ferguson in Talks to Co-Star With Timothee Chalamet in Reboot of 'Dune'!

Rebecca Ferguson might have an exciting new role!

The 34-year-old Mission: Impossible – Fallout actress is in talks to co-star with Timothee Chalamet in the upcoming Legendary Entertainment reboot of Dune, Variety reported on Wednesday (September 5).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rebecca Ferguson

Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve is helming the project.

Set in the distant future, Dune follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship with nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

The David Lynch-directed film adaptation of Dune was released in 1984.