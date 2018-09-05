Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Kanye West Publicly Apologizes to Drake in Lengthy Statement

Ashlee Simpson Was Asked How Surprised She Was By Jessica Simpson &amp; Nick Lachey's Split - Here's Her Response

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 12:50 pm

'Survivor' 2018 Contestants - Meet the 20 Castaways From 'David vs. Goliath'

Survivor: David vs. Goliath is set to kick off in just a few weeks and the contestants have been revealed by CBS moments ago!

This season will see 20 people fighting to be named the ultimate survivor.

According to CBS, the castaways who make up the “David” tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the “Goliath” tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents.

Jeff Probst will be back to host the 37th season, which will debut on Wednesday (September 26) on CBS.

Click through the slideshow to meet all 20 contestants competing on Survivor this season…
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Survivor

