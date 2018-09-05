'Survivor' 2018 Contestants - Meet the 20 Castaways From 'David vs. Goliath'

Survivor: David vs. Goliath is set to kick off in just a few weeks and the contestants have been revealed by CBS moments ago!

This season will see 20 people fighting to be named the ultimate survivor.

According to CBS, the castaways who make up the “David” tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the “Goliath” tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents.

Jeff Probst will be back to host the 37th season, which will debut on Wednesday (September 26) on CBS.

