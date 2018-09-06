Sally Field Mourns Death of Former Boyfriend Burt Reynolds

Sally Field is honoring Burt Reynolds after his death.

The 71-year-old Oscar-winning actress released a statement mourning the loss of her former love after it was announced he had passed away at the age of 82.



“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away,” Sally told People. “They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Sally and Burt first start dating after meeting on the set of their 1977 movie Smokey and the Bandit.

The pair starred in four movies together and dated for over five years before calling it quits in 1982.