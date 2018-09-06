Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Talks About Her Sex Life with John Legend

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President &amp; It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Michael Moore Reveals the Reason He Believes Donald Trump Ran for President & It Has to Do with Gwen Stefani

Thu, 06 September 2018 at 6:45 pm

Sally Field Mourns Death of Former Boyfriend Burt Reynolds

Sally Field Mourns Death of Former Boyfriend Burt Reynolds

Sally Field is honoring Burt Reynolds after his death.

The 71-year-old Oscar-winning actress released a statement mourning the loss of her former love after it was announced he had passed away at the age of 82.

CHECK OUT: Celebrities Mourn the Loss of Burt Reynolds After His Death

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away,” Sally told People. “They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Sally and Burt first start dating after meeting on the set of their 1977 movie Smokey and the Bandit.

The pair starred in four movies together and dated for over five years before calling it quits in 1982.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: burt reynolds, Sally Field

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr