Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Kendall Jenner Won't Be Walking in Any New York Fashion Week 2018 Shows

Fri, 07 September 2018 at 2:50 pm

Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, & Shay Mitchell Look Stylish at 'You' Series Premiere

Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, & Shay Mitchell Look Stylish at 'You' Series Premiere

Elizabeth Lail, Penn Badgley, and Shay Mitchell strike a pose at the premiere of their brand-new series You!

The 26-year-old Once Upon a Time actress, the 31-year-old Gossip Girl star, and the 31-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress stepped out in style for the event, hosted by Lifetime, on Thursday (September 6) in New York City.

They were joined by their co-stars Luca Padovan, Nicole Kang, Kathryn Gallagher, Daniel Cosgrove, Gianni Ciardiello, Ambyr Childers, Mercedes Griffeth, and Lou Taylor Pucci.

Katie Holmes was also there to show her support.

In You, a clever bookstore manager relies on his savvy Internet know-how to make the woman of his dreams fall in love with him. Don’t miss it when it premieres on September 9 on Lifetime! (Watch the trailer here.)

FYI: Shay is wearing Georges Chakra couture.

Also pictured inside: The cast at a screening of You on Wednesday in New York City.

55+ pictures inside of Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell, and more at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 01
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 02
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 03
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 04
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 05
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 06
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 07
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 08
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 09
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 10
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 11
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 12
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 13
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 14
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 15
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 16
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 17
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 18
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 19
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 20
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 21
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 22
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 23
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 24
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 25
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 26
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 27
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 28
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 29
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 30
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 31
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 32
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 33
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 34
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 35
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 36
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 37
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 38
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 39
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 40
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 41
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 42
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 43
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 44
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 45
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 46
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 47
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 48
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 49
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 50
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 51
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 52
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 53
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 54
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 55
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 56
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 57
penn badgley elizabeth lail and shay mitchell look stylish at you series premiere 58

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ambyr Childers, Daniel Cosgrove, Elizabeth Lail, Gianni Ciardiello, Kathryn Gallagher, Katie Holmes, Lou Taylor Pucci, Luca Padovan, Mercedes Griffeth, Nicole Kang, Penn Badgley, Shay Mitchell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr