Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, & Shay Mitchell Look Stylish at 'You' Series Premiere

Elizabeth Lail, Penn Badgley, and Shay Mitchell strike a pose at the premiere of their brand-new series You!

The 26-year-old Once Upon a Time actress, the 31-year-old Gossip Girl star, and the 31-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress stepped out in style for the event, hosted by Lifetime, on Thursday (September 6) in New York City.

They were joined by their co-stars Luca Padovan, Nicole Kang, Kathryn Gallagher, Daniel Cosgrove, Gianni Ciardiello, Ambyr Childers, Mercedes Griffeth, and Lou Taylor Pucci.

Katie Holmes was also there to show her support.

In You, a clever bookstore manager relies on his savvy Internet know-how to make the woman of his dreams fall in love with him. Don’t miss it when it premieres on September 9 on Lifetime! (Watch the trailer here.)

FYI: Shay is wearing Georges Chakra couture.

Also pictured inside: The cast at a screening of You on Wednesday in New York City.

55+ pictures inside of Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell, and more at the premiere…