Top Stories
Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd &amp; Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 1:55 pm

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Kanye West walks the red carpet at the Ralph Lauren fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

The 41-year-old rapper demanded that a reporter on the red carpet leave the event after she asked him a question he didn’t like.

In a video released by TMZ, Kanye can be seen telling an event organizer that either they kick the reporter off the carpet, or he would leave.

TMZ reports that the report asked a question about Kim Kardashian‘s feud with model Tyson Beckford. Last month, Tyson threw shade at Kim‘s body and then she responded by saying, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” which some people thought was homophobic.

The reporter apologized to Kanye and then left the event.

Just Jared on Facebook
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 01
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 02
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 03
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 04
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 05
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 06
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 07
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 08
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 09
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 10
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 11
kanye west ralph lauren fashion show 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Kanye West

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr