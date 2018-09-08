Kanye West Demands Reporter Get Kicked Out of Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Over This Question

Kanye West walks the red carpet at the Ralph Lauren fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) in New York City.

The 41-year-old rapper demanded that a reporter on the red carpet leave the event after she asked him a question he didn’t like.

In a video released by TMZ, Kanye can be seen telling an event organizer that either they kick the reporter off the carpet, or he would leave.

TMZ reports that the report asked a question about Kim Kardashian‘s feud with model Tyson Beckford. Last month, Tyson threw shade at Kim‘s body and then she responded by saying, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” which some people thought was homophobic.

The reporter apologized to Kanye and then left the event.