Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Help 'Queer Eye' Guys Celebrate Their Emmy Noms!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with the guys from Queer Eye while attending an event to celebrate the cast’s Emmy nominations on Saturday (September 8) at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk were all at the event, hosted by Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, ahead of the Emmys.

Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot is nominated for three awards – Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program.

Also in attendance at the event were engaged couple Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara, Lance Bass with husband Michael Turchin, and Nate Berkus with husband Jeremiah Brent.

“I have no voice today. I am so happy to have met these wonderful humans yesterday. I feel like I’ve met friends for life. My groomsmen in my next wedding for sure,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram.