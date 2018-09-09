Top Stories
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 6:52 pm

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Help 'Queer Eye' Guys Celebrate Their Emmy Noms!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Help 'Queer Eye' Guys Celebrate Their Emmy Noms!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pose with the guys from Queer Eye while attending an event to celebrate the cast’s Emmy nominations on Saturday (September 8) at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk were all at the event, hosted by Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, ahead of the Emmys.

Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot is nominated for three awards – Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program.

Also in attendance at the event were engaged couple Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara, Lance Bass with husband Michael Turchin, and Nate Berkus with husband Jeremiah Brent.

“I have no voice today. I am so happy to have met these wonderful humans yesterday. I feel like I’ve met friends for life. My groomsmen in my next wedding for sure,” Chrissy wrote on Instagram.

Just Jared on Facebook
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 01
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 02
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 03
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 04
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 05
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 06
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 07
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 08
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 09
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 10
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 11
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 12
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 13
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 14
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 15
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 16
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 17
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 18
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 19
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 20
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 21
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 22
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 23
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 24
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 25
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 26
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 27
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 28
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 29
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 30
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 31
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 32
john legend chrissy teigen queer eye event 33

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Chrissy Teigen, Daryl Sabara, Jeremiah Brent, John Legend, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Lance Bass, Meghan Trainor, Michael Turchin, Nate Berkus, Queer Eye, Tan France

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr