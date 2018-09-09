Lady Gaga Reflects on When She Was Bullied & 'Felt Ugly' in School

Lady Gaga is reflecting on difficult times in her past.

The 32-year-old A Star Is Born actress and pop superstar opened up during an interview with Variety’s Marc Malkin on Sunday (September 9) at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

“When I see myself in this film, I see so much of myself when I was younger, when I did not believe in myself, when I was bullied in school, I felt ugly, and my only escape was music and that’s why I started to sing and write songs and act was because I wanted an escape from all of that pain. Little Stefani right now, she’s very humbled and she’s very surprised,” she said.

“I always flipped it on its head. If they wanted me to look sexy, I wanted to look weird. I always wanted to define what it meant to be me and I always had something to say and I always made sure that no one stood in my way when I wanted to say it.”

Watch below!