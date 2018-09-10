Who Went Home on 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018? Final Week Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you’re avoiding Bachelor in Paradise spoilers!

With just one episode left of this season of Bachelor in Paradise, lots of contestants have headed home.

Couples are beginning to make the final decisions about the status of their relationship, which resulted in one pairing calling it quits and heading home.

Then, during the rose ceremony, another contestant was eliminated.

After the ceremony, Chris Harrison told the remaining contestants that it was their last day to decide if they’re going to go home or spend the night in the fantasy suite.

By the end of the episode, lots of couples had decided their fate and headed home.

Click through the slideshow to find out who went home…