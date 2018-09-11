9-1-1's Ryan Guzman Is Going to Be a Dad, Girlfriend Chrysti Ane Is Pregnant!

Ryan Guzman and his girlfriend, Chrysti Ane, are expecting their first child together!

“2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises. New jobs, new lives, and new love. Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on it’s way,” Ryan wrote on Instagram. “#DaddyAndMommy. #Mateo Or #Genevieve,” he added, indicating some baby names he likes!

In a post on her Instagram account, Chrysti revealed that she’s five months pregnant.

If you don’t know, Ryan stars on the Fox TV show 9-1-1 as the new firefighter Eddie Diaz. The show returns on September 23!