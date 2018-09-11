Top Stories
Mac Miller's Cause of Death Has Been Deferred

Mac Miller's Cause of Death Has Been Deferred

'Grey's Anatomy' Drops Romantic Season 15 Trailer - Watch Now!

'Grey's Anatomy' Drops Romantic Season 15 Trailer - Watch Now!

David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

David Henrie Releases Apology Statement After Arrest at LAX

Tue, 11 September 2018 at 9:29 am

9-1-1's Ryan Guzman Is Going to Be a Dad, Girlfriend Chrysti Ane Is Pregnant!

9-1-1's Ryan Guzman Is Going to Be a Dad, Girlfriend Chrysti Ane Is Pregnant!

Ryan Guzman and his girlfriend, Chrysti Ane, are expecting their first child together!

“2018 has been a year of unexpected surprises. New jobs, new lives, and new love. Each one getting better than the next. As the year rounds the corner to its end, we both believed it couldn’t get any better. We were wrong! The newest/best surprise has yet to arrive but is on it’s way,” Ryan wrote on Instagram. “#DaddyAndMommy. #Mateo Or #Genevieve,” he added, indicating some baby names he likes!

In a post on her Instagram account, Chrysti revealed that she’s five months pregnant.

If you don’t know, Ryan stars on the Fox TV show 9-1-1 as the new firefighter Eddie Diaz. The show returns on September 23!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrysti Ane, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities, Ryan Guzman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr